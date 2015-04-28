April 28 Elval Hellenic Aluminium Industry SA
:
* Signs an alliance memorandum with UACJ Corp
* Says part of the alliance is establishing a new unit,
Newco, as a part of a joint venture
* Says Newco's aim is purchase, production and trade of heat
transistor materials for Europe's car market
* Says Newco will be established in Germany and will have a
GMBH legal form
* Says its participation in Newco will be 49 percent and
UACJ will own 51 percent of the new unit
* Says will sign a separate deal for technology cooperation
with UACJ which will enable the company to produce materials for
Newco
* Says materials for the heat transistors for the vehicle
market are considered a strategic product
* Says Newco is formed due to the increased demand for heat
transistor materials
* Says negotiations with UACJ for the establishment of Newco
to conclude around July 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1FtqJuU
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)