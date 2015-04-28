April 28 Elval Hellenic Aluminium Industry SA :

* Signs an alliance memorandum with UACJ Corp

* Says part of the alliance is establishing a new unit, Newco, as a part of a joint venture

* Says Newco's aim is purchase, production and trade of heat transistor materials for Europe's car market

* Says Newco will be established in Germany and will have a GMBH legal form

* Says its participation in Newco will be 49 percent and UACJ will own 51 percent of the new unit

* Says will sign a separate deal for technology cooperation with UACJ which will enable the company to produce materials for Newco

* Says materials for the heat transistors for the vehicle market are considered a strategic product

* Says Newco is formed due to the increased demand for heat transistor materials

* Says negotiations with UACJ for the establishment of Newco to conclude around July 2015

