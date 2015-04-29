April 29 Theradiag SA :

* Says study including infliximab has been published in Journal of Crohn's and Colitis

* Study shows that monitoring of trough levels of infliximab, stable antibodies to infliximab and C-Reactive Protein (CRP) can predict loss of response in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) patients

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)