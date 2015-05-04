BRIEF-Jumbo Interactive updates on Tatts invests in Jumbo
* Tatts purchased 6.6 million newly issued fully paid ordinary shares in Jumbo at $2.37 per share, raising $15.66 million in equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Dias Aquaculture SA :
* Says owes to Selonda Aquaculture 0.36 million euros ($401,760) from fish related transactions
* Says the amount owed will be covered fully, while Selonda also owes 0.71 million euros to the company from fish sales
Source text: bit.ly/1OU3wYA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tatts purchased 6.6 million newly issued fully paid ordinary shares in Jumbo at $2.37 per share, raising $15.66 million in equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea said on Friday that recovery in private consumption remains weak although rapid growth in exports is boosting both production and investment.