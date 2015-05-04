May 4 Dias Aquaculture SA :

* Says owes to Selonda Aquaculture 0.36 million euros ($401,760) from fish related transactions

* Says the amount owed will be covered fully, while Selonda also owes 0.71 million euros to the company from fish sales

