May 5 Intracom Holdings SA

* Says a coalition of its Intrasoft unit won a 21.9 million euro ($24.31 million) contract by the E.U. Search and Innovation Department

* Says the contract is for provision of external services in development, research and support of IT Systems

* Says Intrasoft's participation is at 8.5 million euros, 39 percent of the coalition's budget

* Says the contract is related to the horizon 2020 program of EU, with a total budget of 80 billion euros Source text: bit.ly/1R8XbY2

($1 = 0.9010 euros)