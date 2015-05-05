UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Intracom Holdings SA
* Says a coalition of its Intrasoft unit won a 21.9 million euro ($24.31 million) contract by the E.U. Search and Innovation Department
* Says the contract is for provision of external services in development, research and support of IT Systems
* Says Intrasoft's participation is at 8.5 million euros, 39 percent of the coalition's budget
* Says the contract is related to the horizon 2020 program of EU, with a total budget of 80 billion euros Source text: bit.ly/1R8XbY2
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)