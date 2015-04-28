April 28 Elliot Advisors
* Agreement with Alliance Trust
* Notes announcement made by Alliance Trust Plc of an
agreement under which Anthony Brooke and Rory Macnamara will be
invited to join board of company
* We believe that this solution is in best interests of all
shareholders
* Pleased to have reached an understanding with Alliance
Trust and look forward to following enlarged board's progress on
strategic and business matters over next year and beyond
* Alliance Trust will wish to set criteria for its own
search for a further non-exec dir, will accept open invitation
to major shareholders to be consulted in that process
