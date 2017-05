April 28 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* Candidate vaccine for prevention of Shingles demonstrates overall efficacy of 97.2 pct which does not diminish in age groups studied

* Analysis of primary endpoint showed that a two-dose schedule of HZ/SU reduced risk of Herpes Zoster by 97.2

* Additional trials to evaluate ability of hz/su to prevent shingles are ongoing in people aged 70 and older