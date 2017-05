April 28 Royal Bank Scotland Group :

* RBS announces management change at Williams & Glyn

* John Maltby will step down from his role as chief executive at Williams & Glyn

* Will resume his role as advisor to external investors' consortium

* Will be replaced by Jim Brown, who is currently chief executive at Ulster Bank

* Jim will remain in position to support board in identifying his successor