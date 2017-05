April 28 Implanet SA

* Q1 revenue 1.6 million euros ($1.75 million) versus 2.0 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2015 revenue: 78 pct increase in spine sales

* Renegotiated its venture loan, which will enable it to reduce its cash burn by almost 100 thousand euros a month Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)