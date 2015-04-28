April 28 Supersonic Imagine SA :
* Announces clinical data from its retrospective multicenter
trial evaluating ShearWave elastography for the non-invasive
staging of patients with chronic liver disease
* SWE demonstrated robust sensitivity and specificity across
all forms of liver disease
* Results revealed ability to accurately evaluate liver
disease caused by hepatitis C, hepatitis B and non-alcoholic
fatty liver disease including NASH (non-alcoholic
steatohepatitis)
* Primary endpoint of this trial was overall performance of
SWE measured as area-under-receiver-operating-characteristic
curves
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom:)