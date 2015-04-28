April 28 Inter RAO :

* Inter RAO sold stakes in Mosenergo, OGK-2 , TGK-1, TGK-2, TGK-14, having paid for Mosenergosbyt shares - company representative told Reuters

* At the current market price deal could reach about 3.73 billion roubles ($72.82 million)

* "The deal for purchase of Mosenergosbyt shares was cashless, we sold almost all minority stakes. Thus, we have completed the main part on sale of non-core assets" the representative said, adding that the deal did not include stakes in RusHydro and Federal Grid Company, nor 40 pct in Irkutskenergo

* Thus, Inter RAO sold, in particular, a 4.97 pct stake in Mosenergo, 4.17 pct in OGK-2, 1.97 pct in TGK-1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.2250 roubles) (Reporting in Moscow by Anastasia Lyrchikova, writing by Gdynia Newsroom)