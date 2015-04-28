April 28 Cegedim SA :
* Reports Q1 total revenue of 225 million euros ($246.7
million) versus 206 million euros a year ago
* Consolidated Q1 2015 revenues excluding activities held
for sale of 119.3 million euros, up 7.0 percent on a reported
basis and 4.8 percent like-for-like year on year
* For 2015, Cegedim now expects consolidated revenue from
continuing activities to record like-for-like growth of 2.5
percent, compared with a 1.0 percent increase before
* Group will adjust its forecast growth rate for EBIT before
special items from continuing activities after first-quarter
earnings release on May 27, 2015
* Group currently anticipates growth in consolidated EBIT
before special items from continuing activities of more than 5
percent
Source text: bit.ly/1Ejvll9
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)