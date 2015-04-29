BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Okmetic Oyj :
* Q1 net sales 21.6 million euros ($23.68 million) versus 17.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating profit 2.9 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago
* Says semiconductor wafer deliveries up 6.9 pct to 7.0 versus 6.5 million euro year ago
* Says sensor wafer deliveries up 22.9 pct to 13.9 versus 11.3 million euro year ago
* Says net sales and operating profit for 2015 are estimated to clearly exceed level of 2014
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.