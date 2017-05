April 29 Scor :

* During April 1, 2015 renewals, Scor Global P&C's gross written premiums increase from 374 million euro ($410.20 million) to 396 million euros, i.e. an increase of 5.8 pct at constant exchange rates at Dec. 31, 2014

* Using current exchange rates at Dec. 31, 2013 and at March 31, 2015 respectively, premiums increase from 361 million euros to 451 million euros, representing growth of 25 pct

* Scor Global P&C confirms its 94 pct normalised net combined ratio assumption for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)