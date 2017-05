April 29 S Immo AG :

* FY 2014 EBIT increases by 45 pct to 138.7 million euros ($152.13 million)

* FY 2014 net income up more than 20 pct to 33.8 million euros

* To propose a dividend distribution of 0.24 euros per share for FY 2014

* In current financial year, intends to improve its consolidated net income yet again