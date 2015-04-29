April 29 Wiener Privatbank SE :
* FY 2014 net commission income increased to 3.46 million
euros ($3.80 million); (2013: 3.04 million euros)
* Proposes dividend of 0.80 euros per share
* FY 2014 interest income down to 1.38 million euros from
1.85 million euros year ago
* FY operating profit amounted to 0.56 million euros (2013:
2.22 million euros)
* FY 2014 earnings before taxes came to 2.82 million euros
versus 4.75 million euros in 2013
* Sees FY 2015 stable development of the company and a
positive result
* Fy positive result of 2.55 million euros
* Core capital ratio declined as a result of the new CRR
provisions for end 2014 slightly to around 16.53 percent (Dec.
31, 2013: 20.31 percent)
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
