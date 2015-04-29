Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
April 29 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI SA :
* Sees FY 2015 operating income growth mid to high single digit
* Q1 EBITDA 9.6 million euros ($10.5 million) versus 9.0 million euros year on year
* Q1 operating income up 5 percent at 60.8 million euros year on year
* Q1 net profit up 9 percent at 6.5 million euros year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corp (SWCC) signed a deal with China's Sepco III Electric Power Construction Corp on Sunday to finish building the third phase of the Yanbu water and power project, the Saudi company said.