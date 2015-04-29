April 29 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Revenue up 86 percent to 581 mln stg and total income up
79 percent, to 602.5 mln stg for period to April 28, 2015
* LCH.Clearnet - flat after adjusting for currency changes
and previously announced loss of LME commodities clearing
* Capital markets - revenues up 2 per cent
* Information services - revenues up 42 per cent with
inclusion of russell indexes
* Good start to year and is well placed to deliver benefits
from continued positive market trend
