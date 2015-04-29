BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 BHS Tabletop AG :
* Sees FY 2015 revenues and EBT well above the previous year
* Was able to increase both the order intake and sales significantly compared to the same period last year in the first quarter 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago