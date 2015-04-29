BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Nichols Plc
* Group trading for Q1 of 2015 is ahead of prior year
* Anticipate that both UK grocery and soft drinks markets will remain challenging for remainder of year
* At this time we are expecting to deliver full year results in line with expectations
* Has taken an initial 49 pct equity stake in Noisy Drinks Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago