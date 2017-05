April 29 Viadeo SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 6.3 million euros ($6.91 million) versus 6.8 million euros previous year

* FY net loss group share eur 13.5 million versus loss of 13.1 million euros year ago

* Lists American depositary receipts in U.S. as of April 29

