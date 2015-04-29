April 29 Imoniu Grupe Alita AB :

* Says on 28 April has concluded a loan contract with UAB MINVISTA under which company was granted a credit amounting to 4.3 million euros ($4.72 million)

* Credit repayment term is established until April 28, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)