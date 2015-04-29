April 29 DBV Technologies SA :

* Reports for first three months of 2015, total income reached 1,453,706 euros ($1.59 million), up from 1,277,349 euros for same period in 2014

* As of March 31, 2015, DBV Technologies' cash and cash equivalents amounted to 109.7 million euros, as compared with 114.6 million euros as of December 31, 2014

($1 = 0.9117 euros)