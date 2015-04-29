BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Amalphi AG :
* Expects positive result for FY 2015
* FY 2014 revenue of 3.068,9 million euros (last year: 3.171,5 million euros)
* Sees FY 2015 sales target of 3.875 million euros
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.