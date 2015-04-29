BRIEF-Jordan's Alentkaeya for Investment appoints Khalid Moh'd Magableh as chairman
April 29 BankNordik P/F :
* Q1 net interest income 126 million Danish crowns ($18.53 million) versus 133 million crowns year ago
* Q1 profit before tax 64 million crowns versus 31 million crowns year ago
* Still expects FY profit before impairment charges, non-recurring items, value adjustments and tax of 200 million - 240 million crowns; for Q1 2015, this item was 39 million crowns
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7994 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.