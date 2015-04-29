BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Keyyo SA :
* Reports FY net income of 1.25 million euros ($1.37 million) versus 0.9 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.30 euros per share
* Group expects a rise in FY revenue of between 5 and 10 percent for 2015
* Group expects a rise in FY 2015 operating income of around 7 percent
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.