BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
April 29 Bringwell publ AB :
* Says dispute with MJT Holding AB has been settled by arbitration
* Bringwell was ordered to pay 6 million Swedish crowns ($705,127) to MJT Holding plus interest from Dec. 21, 2011, which will be charged against earnings in Bringwell as one-time charge in current quarter
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.