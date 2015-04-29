April 29 MHP SA :

* Says 10.25 pct senior notes due April 29 in amount of $234 million are paid using syndicated loan facility of International Financial Corporation (IFC) and the company's cash from operations

* IFC is a member of World Bank Group, which provided MHP with $200 million ($175 million from IFC and $25 million from ING) Source text for Eikon:

