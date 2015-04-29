BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals
April 29 Clover Industries Ltd
* Clover to manufacture and pack ayrshire milk, organic milk and other niche products for Woolworths Holdings Limited
* Supply pact to manufacture and pack for Woolworths to drive expansion of Ayrshire, organic and other niche product markets
* Clover undertakes not to retrench any employees as a result of acquisition
Clover will take over existing Nkunzi supply agreements with producers on same terms and conditions
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago