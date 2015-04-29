April 29 Clover Industries Ltd

* Clover to manufacture and pack ayrshire milk, organic milk and other niche products for Woolworths Holdings Limited

* Supply pact to manufacture and pack for Woolworths to drive expansion of Ayrshire, organic and other niche product markets

* Clover undertakes not to retrench any employees as a result of acquisition

* Clover will take over existing Nkunzi supply agreements with producers on same terms and conditions