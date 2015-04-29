BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
April 29 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Says Kongsberg Maritime has been selected to supply a complete Electrical, Instrument and Telecom solution, including E-house, for the new Yinson Production (West Africa) Pte Ltd FPSO, Yinson Genesis
* Contract is valued at about 200 million Norwegian crowns ($26.25 million) and FPSO is expected to be operational by 2017
* Contract is valued at about 200 million Norwegian crowns ($26.25 million) and FPSO is expected to be operational by 2017
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.