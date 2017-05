April 29 Ebro Foods SA :

* Q1 net profit 30.3 million euros ($33.6 million) versus 38.9 million euros year ago

* Q1 sales 596.9 million euros versus 500.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 69.7 million euros versus 68.3 million euros year ago

* Net debt 446.4 million euros at end of Q1 versus 297.2 million euros year on year

* Q1 advertising investment up 16.7 percent at 23.4 million euros Source text for Eikon:

