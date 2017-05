April 29 Stadlauer Malzfabrik AG :

* FY revenues 1.6 million euros ($1.78 million) versus 1.8 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 1.5 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* To propose dividend of 0.80 euros per share Source text - bit.ly/1zdfB42

