April 29 NH Hotel Group SA :

* Plans to issue senior secured notes for 200 million euros ($223 million) and with maturity in 2022

* Expects Q1 like for like RevPAR 46.78 euros, up 5.3 percent year on year

* Expects Q1 like for like occupancy rate at 58.49 percent vs 59.13 percent year ago

* Says increase in RevPAR is due to increase by 6.5 percent of average room rate Source text for Eikon:

