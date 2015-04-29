April 29 Nn Group Nv

* European Court affirms position of Nationale-Nederlanden regarding unit-linked products

* Nationale-Nederlanden is of opinion that general principles of Dutch law do not meet these criteria

* Nationale-Nederlanden has always complied with Dutch law and is of opinion that additional information requirements cannot be imposed retroactively

* Today's ruling does not change earlier statements and conclusions disclosed by NN Group in relation to unit-linked products

* Nationale-Nederlanden continues to reach out to customers to encourage them to carefully assess their unit-linked products in order to find an appropriate solution on an individual basis

