April 29 Nn Group Nv
* European Court affirms position of Nationale-Nederlanden
regarding unit-linked products
* Nationale-Nederlanden is of opinion that general
principles of Dutch law do not meet these criteria
* Nationale-Nederlanden has always complied with Dutch law
and is of opinion that additional information requirements
cannot be imposed retroactively
* Today's ruling does not change earlier statements and
conclusions disclosed by NN Group in relation to unit-linked
products
* Nationale-Nederlanden continues to reach out to customers
to encourage them to carefully assess their unit-linked products
in order to find an appropriate solution on an individual basis
* Customers with mortgage-related unit-linked products are
expected to be contacted by summer of 2015
