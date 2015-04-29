BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Dialog Semiconductor Plc
* Received bondholder conversion notices in respect of all of dialog's previously outstanding us$201,000,000 1 per cent convertible bonds due 2017
* No bonds will be redeemed by Dialog pursuant to optional redemption notice dated 16 march 2015
* All bonds have been cancelled
* As all bondholders have exercised their conversion rights in respect of all previously outstanding bonds, dialog has issued 6,797,025 new ordinary shares
* This conversion will not result in dilution of dialog's diluted earnings per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.