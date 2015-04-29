BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Tallinna Kaubamaja AS
* Harju County Court convicts and imposes a pecuniary punishment in sum of 3 million euros ($3.30 million)
* Whereof 295,600 euros shall be served immediately if court judgement enters into force, and remaining part will not be enforced
* Emphasizes that court judgement has not entered into force for Selver AS
* Unit Selver AS has regarded prosecutor's accusation unfounded and unreasonable during entire course of proceedings
* Says unit Selver AS confirms that it has not nor ever will enter into any cartel agreements
Source text - bit.ly/1EnQTNu
($1 = 0.9085 euros)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago