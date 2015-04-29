April 29 Kudelski SA :

* Kudelski completes 200 million Swiss francs ($213.36 million) bond issuance

* Bonds bear a 1.875 pct coupon and have a tenor of 7 years and 3 months with a final maturity on Aug. 12, 2022

* Proceeds will be used for refinancing of existing bond maturing in December 2016 and a partial reduction of outstanding credit lines