BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
April 29 Dogan Burda Dergi
* Q1 net profit of 3 million lira ($1.13 million) versus 195,868 lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 24.4 million lira versus 23 million lira year ago
