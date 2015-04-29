BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 I 2 S SA :
* FY revenue 14.0 million euros ($15.6 million) versus 13.7 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 218,000 euros versus loss of 689,000 euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Ku1Vmq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.