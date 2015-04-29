Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
April 29 Novacyt SA :
* FY net loss of 3.7 million euros ($4.13 million) versus loss of 993,000 euros year ago
* Q1 results are higher than expected and should keep improving during 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1GwqKu7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corp (SWCC) signed a deal with China's Sepco III Electric Power Construction Corp on Sunday to finish building the third phase of the Yanbu water and power project, the Saudi company said.