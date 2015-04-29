BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Guillemot Corporation SA :
* Q1 revenue 8.4 million euros ($9.4 million) versus 6.1 million euros a year ago
* Sees double digit sales growth in 2015
* Sees 2015 rebound in Hercules sales Source text: bit.ly/1JAZDo2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.