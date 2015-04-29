Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
April 29 Alpha MOS SA :
* Wins contract from South Korea Ministry of Agriculture
* Says South Korean national agro-food FOODPOLIS has selected its solutions to help manufacturers in this sector to improve competitiveness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corp (SWCC) signed a deal with China's Sepco III Electric Power Construction Corp on Sunday to finish building the third phase of the Yanbu water and power project, the Saudi company said.