April 30 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Assigns its unsecured claim with GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) to a financial institution

* Has assigned unsecured claim arising from recently announced settlement agreement with GT Advanced Technologies Inc at a discount to Citigroup Financial Products Inc.

* Decided to assign unsecured claim with all its rights and obligations to Citigroup for an ultimate cash settlement of approximately $13.9 million

