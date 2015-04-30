April 30 Rella Holding A/S :

* Expects closing of sale of Aller Holding together with payment of purchase price to Rella Holding to take place on June 11

* Expects proceeds from company liquidation to be distributed to shareholders in amount of 1.64 billion Danish crowns in second half of 2015, corresponding to about 77.5 crowns per share

