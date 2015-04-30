April 30 Vossloh AG :

* Group sales in the first quarter increased by 8.7 percent to nearly 320 million euros ($355 million)

* 2015 guidance fully confirmed

* Q1 EBIT of the group amounted to 1.0 million euros

* Expects sales growth of between 3 percent and 4 percent in the current financial year 2015

* Q1 net result -1.0 million euros versus profit of 1.6 million euros year ago

