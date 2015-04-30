April 30 Bayer Ag
* Says healthcare now expects sales to rise to over eur 24
billion (previously: approximately eur 23 billion)
* Says healthcare subgroup now plans to raise ebitda before
special items by a low-twenties percentage (previously:
mid-teens percentage)
* Says materialscience continues to plan further volume
growth in 2015 accompanied by declining selling prices
* Says materialscience expects to see a significant increase
in ebitda before special items in 2015
* Says materialscience expects sales and ebitda before
special items in q2 of 2015 to come in at least at level of q1
of 2015
