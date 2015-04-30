April 30 Lancashire Holdings Ltd
* Q1 net premiums written $129.2 million versus $204.4
million
* Long term, one-off business accounts for half of reduction
in written premium. Rest is due to decline in pricing and
decline in exposure
* Price reductions on our January and April renewals were
broadly in line with expectations
* More likely that we'll return capital than retain it later
in year, but as always, that will be driven by market outlook
* A headline impact on our written premium numbers as not
all contracts come up for renewal each year
* Q1 profit before tax $51.5mln versus $57.4 million
* Q1 combined ratio 72.0 pct versus 66.4 pct
