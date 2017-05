April 30 Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* FY 2014 net profit 144,000 euros ($159,780) versus 286,000 euros year ago

* FY 2014 revenue 79.2 million euros versus 8.9 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA 3.7 million euros versus 993,000 euros year ago

* Says net debt at end of December at 11.9 million euros

