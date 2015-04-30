BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
April 30 Rella Holding A/S :
* Says the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved the sale of the company's entire holding of B-shares in Aller Holding A/S to Aller Holding A/S
* AGM approved to change the objectives of the company to: the company's objects are to invest directly or indirectly in listed and unlisted securities
* AGM approved to let Rella Holding A/S enter into a voluntary solvent liquidation
* Says board of directors and the managing director resigned
* Liquidation is expected to be completed in H2 2015
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division