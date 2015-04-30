April 30 Rella Holding A/S :

* Agreement on sale of the B-shareholding in aller holding a/s is now unconditional

* According to the agreement, Rella Holding A/S sells its entire holding of B-shares in Aller Holding A/S to Aller Holding A/S for 1.772 billion Danish crowns ($265.49 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6744 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)