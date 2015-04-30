BRIEF-Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division
April 30 Rella Holding A/S :
* Agreement on sale of the B-shareholding in aller holding a/s is now unconditional
* According to the agreement, Rella Holding A/S sells its entire holding of B-shares in Aller Holding A/S to Aller Holding A/S for 1.772 billion Danish crowns ($265.49 million)
May 5 The city of Portland, Oregon plans to subpoena Uber Technologies Inc to force it to disclose software that helped its drivers evade local transportation regulators, a city official said on Friday.