* Confirmed today start of oil production from Kizomba Satellites phase 2 development in block 15, offshore Angola

* Deepwater project is expected to produce around 70,000 barrels of oil per day at peak

* Development is located approximately 150 kilometres off coast of Angola in water depths of around 1350 metres

* Partners in block 15 are BP (26.67 pct); ExxonMobil (operator, 40 pct); ENI (20 pct); Statoil (13.33 pct)